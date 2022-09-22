EBR sheriff's office seizes over a dozen pounds of drugs; investigation ends in four arrests

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office made four arrests following a drug trafficking investigation, ending in over a dozen pounds of drugs and guns being found.

Officials say they found 1.25 pounds of a fentanyl and heroin mixture, 13 pounds of marijuana, 1 pound of marijuana edibles, 147 doses of Oxycodone and two doses of Xanax. Deputies also found 13 guns and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

The two-month investigation using funding from the state ended in the following arrests:

Damond Williams, 28

- Distribution of Schedule I (marijuana)

- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (marijuana)

- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (fentanyl)

- Possession of a Firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substance

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kadarrine Williams, 29

- Distribution of Schedule I (marijuana)

- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (marijuana)

- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (fentanyl)

- Possession of a Firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substance

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brandon Williams, 40

- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (marijuana)

- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (THC edibles)

- Possession of a Firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substance

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dewayne Grace, 29

- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Oxycodone)

- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Xanax)

“I’m proud of the hard work by our Narcotics division and all those that assisted in this investigation that resulted in removing deadly drugs, criminals and weapons off our community streets,” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “These types of investigations are a big step at making the parish safer. I’m so appreciative for the funding allocated by Senator White allowing us to dedicate more resources to go after these high-level traffickers who play a prominent role in violent crimes in our area.”

“This is a highly-lethal drug that is killing people in East Baton Rouge Parish at an alarming rate,” Senator Bodi White said.

White helped set up the funding for the special task force.

“I have heard of too many families broken due to the deadly impact of this drug on our community streets. I felt like it was imperative that we dedicate the funds needed to our local law enforcement in order to combat this epidemic. I am pleased to see that it is quickly yielding results that will save lives,” White said.

“I am pleased that our officers were able to be a part of the collaborative effort to get this poisonous drug off the streets of our community,” Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said. “I am committed to continuing these efforts with the EBR Sheriff’s Office to keep our city safe.”