EBR Schools gets ready for Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament at BRCC
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Schools Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament tips off on Dec. 26 at, for the first time, Baton Rouge Community College.
The tournament, featuring 13 local high school teams, was held at Woodlawn High School last year.
"We're trying to expand these young people's opportunities by getting them on college campuses." EBR athletics supervisor Lestar Ricard said. "What we did for the jamboree, having it at Southern University, now with the boys tournament being at BRCC. When you look up there and see a twenty-five-hundred-seat gym, it gives them hope for being at the next level."
The first game starts at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 26. The tournament runs through Dec. 29.
