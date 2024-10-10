EBR residents concerned about what's on the November election ballot

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge residents are concerned about the proposed Plan of Government Amendments that will be on the November 5th ballot.

The amendment provides a link to a 64 page revisions. Voters are only allowed 6 minutes at a polling booth, unless they are using the audio ballot or needing assistance which will give them a maximum of 20 minutes.

EBR resident Phillip Lillard said that it is unreasonable and unfair to expect everyone to look up and read the 64 pages of revisions online before going to the polls.

"This really discriminates against elderly people and poor people. If you don't have a computer, if you don't have internet, if you don't have a smartphone, you cannot go online to that website," said Lillard.

There are several propositions and it is labeled as one amendment.

Lillard said it is unfair to bundle several major changes into one amendment. He said he feels forced to vote yes or no despite some of the proposals.

"If you vote yes for the things you like you've got to accept the things you don't like," said Lillard.

He said he understands it is too late to change the amendment, but he said it should be taken off completely and placed on a future ballot.

"They need to take it off of the ballot and structure it differently to where each major change is listed as a separate proposition on the ballot," said Lillard.

The EBR Metro Council does have the ability to remove the ballot question before election day, though it is too late to actually make changes to the ballots.