EBR Parish School Board considering moving Northdale Superintendent Academy

BATON ROUGE — At its Thursday evening meeting, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is considering relocating Northdale Superintendent Academy to the former home of Belfair Montessori Magnet along Fairfields Avenue.

Northdale currently operates in a facility that has not received substantial upgrades over the past several years, a memo from Superintendent LaMont Cole's office said.

"In contrast, the Belfair campus has recently (2022) benefited from approximately $3 million in renovations and improvements, including enhancements to safety, infrastructure, and instructional spaces. These upgrades have transformed the campus into a secure, modern, and student-centered environment that is well-suited to the needs of secondary learners," the memo continued.

The relocation would provide a "safe and more secure campus," as well as modernized classrooms and improved conditions for the academy's 112 students from several schools across the district.

The academy is currently located at 10755 Cletus Drive.

The board's Committee of the Whole meeting voting on the Northdale relocation will be at Central Office Board Room at the district headquarters at 5 p.m.