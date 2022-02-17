EBR Parish on track for another record-breaking year of fentanyl-related deaths

BATON ROUGE - According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, there were more than 300 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 -- the most ever recorded in the area.

"Fatal overdose numbers are doubling the homicide numbers... 90 percent of those are related to fentanyl. The other 90 percent are some type of opiate or opioid," Opioid Special Projects Director for the district attorney's office Jon Daily said.

Although we're only two months into 2022, officials warned Thursday that this year could set yet another record.

"Unfortunately, we do have some individuals out there who are continuing to sell drugs that are killing people in our community," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said.

Officials say no drug user is safe from the risk of exposure to fentanyl. More than a dozen organizations are now partnering with city police and the district attorney's office to combat what they say is a major issue.

"We can affect the supply side as much as possible, and people will just keep filling that void. We have to be able to focus on the demand side, get people where they are willing to change," Daily said.

Daily, backed by local judges, says the traditional enforcement model is not working.

"If you can't normalize trauma -- you know, therapy or communicating, just being honest -- you will never solve this," Daily said.

That's why there are several new programs to try to stop this problem. One effort named "When You Are Ready" offers free recovery service to addicts. "One Call, Save Many" is the city's latest initiative.

Officials are asking anyone with information related to opioid drug dealers to speak up and contact authorities.

Anyone with information about the distribution of fentanyl, fentanyl-laced drugs, or opioids is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Callers will be rewarded through donations made directly to the organization.