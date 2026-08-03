Latest Weather Blog
EBR mayor-president's office won't fill chief of staff role while Lon Vicknair runs for Central mayor
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards' Chief of Staff position will remain unfilled after Lon Vicknair announced he would be taking a leave of absence as he runs for mayor of Central, a spokesperson for Edwards' office said Monday.
"However, the projects and duties will be handled by other senior staff," a spokesperson for Edwards's office said.
Decisions about the position and its future will be made after the election, the mayor's office added.
According to publicly available payroll data from the city-parish, Vicknair made $154,000 in 2025 as chief of staff.
Vicknair announced his candidacy to succeed Wade Evans last week.
Metro Councilman Aaron Moak and Central Councilwoman D'Ann Wells also announced their intentions to run for the office during the Nov. 3 election.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
21-year-old fatally shot along Ryder Drive over the weekend, coroner says
-
Louisiana in the midst of deal with SpaceX
-
Moms can donate life-saving breast milk at Ochsner Baton Rouge for the...
-
I-55 southbound closed at Independence after law enforcement chase ends with crash,...
-
Back-2-School: Students in St. Helena Parish return to the classroom for 2026-27...
Sports Video
-
Davon Godchaux, Saints look to contend in NFC South
-
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough
-
Southern football using "versatile" QBs on roster in interesting ways
-
LSU signee Logan Schmidt announces college decision
-
Quarterback competition continues as Southern starts fall camp