EBR homeowner remains positive after tree falls on home

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday morning's storm system brought a good deal of damage to the capital area, with downed trees and powerlines on homes and roadways.

Donna Powell is a homeowner whose house near Florida Boulevard sustained damage. Despite the home's damage to its front after a large tree collapsed onto it, she's choosing to look at the bright side, like the fact that no one in the house was injured.

"To me it doesn't seem like a lot of damage compared to damages that I've seen other people acquired after trees fall in," Powell said.

Powell has lived in the house for more than three decades. She has been through hurricanes and even a flood, but never experienced a tree falling onto her home until now.

"As a matter of fact, I was out back a couple of days ago... and I looked up and said 'I should get the tops of those trees cut down just in case,'" Powell said.

While the process of patching up her home begins, Powell is sending her thoughts and prayers out to the rest of the community for a smooth recovery.

"I just hope Baton Rouge survived this without a lot of damage," she said.