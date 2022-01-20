EBR delays opening of city-parish buildings Friday

BATON ROUGE - Government buildings throughout East Baton Rouge will open late Friday due to potential hazardous weather conditions Friday morning.

Read the full announcement below.

"Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced this afternoon the delayed opening of all City-Parish buildings — including City Hall and all community centers — on Friday, January 21, due to forecasted winter weather. City-Parish buildings will open at 10:00 A.M.

City-Parish will continue to closely monitor the weather. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and drive slowly during the morning hours as icy road conditions are forecasted. Residents are also advised to practice fire safety in their homes during this cold weather event."