East Side Fire Department responds to early morning 18-wheeler fire

BATON ROUGE - The East Side Fire Department responded to an 18-wheeler fire early Monday morning.

East Side Engine 913 arrived around 5:45 a.m. to find the truck's cab engulfed in flames. Crews worked to contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to the trailer attached to the cab.

The cause of the fire and the driver's condition are not currently known.