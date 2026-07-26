81°
Latest Weather Blog
East Side Fire Department: House fire on Deer Lake Avenue contained after flames reach attic
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire around 7 p.m. on Deer Lake Avenue this evening.
Units from Baton Rouge Fire Department and St. George Fire Department responded alongside local crews to the working fire, which had flames visible from a window on the side of the residence. Conditions at the scene indicated the fire had extended into the attic.
Crews worked quickly to gain entry, bring the fire under control and prevent the flames from spreading further through the attic and into additional bedrooms.
Trending News
No injuries were reported among residents or responding firefighters.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
The Kingfish are back: will the team stick this time?
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: Peptides sold online without FDA approval may soon be...
-
St. George's right to exist disputed in East Baton Rouge Parish legal...
-
Ascension-based steel fabrication, machining company expands with new Gonzales facility, reports say
Sports Video
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
The Kingfish are back: will the team stick this time?
-
5 Tigers named Preseason First Team All-SEC
-
Former LSU basketball star Angel Reese, also known as 'Bayou Barbie,' now...
-
LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, saying it will be...