East Side Fire Department: House fire on Deer Lake Avenue contained after flames reach attic

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire around 7 p.m. on Deer Lake Avenue this evening.

Units from Baton Rouge Fire Department and St. George Fire Department responded alongside local crews to the working fire, which had flames visible from a window on the side of the residence. Conditions at the scene indicated the fire had extended into the attic.

Crews worked quickly to gain entry, bring the fire under control and prevent the flames from spreading further through the attic and into additional bedrooms.

No injuries were reported among residents or responding firefighters.