East Baton Rouge Parish voters should expect a new voter information card in the mail

BATON ROUGE - Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will receive new voter information cards in the mail before the election this fall.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters says new cards are being issued due to voting districts being changed.

Because Act 950 changed the Justice of the Peace and Constable district number for every voter in East Baton Rouge Parish, each voter in the parish will receive a new card.

Many voters will have a new Congressional district, and a few will have a new EBR School Board district.

Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn is asking residents to check their voter information cards to ensure all their personal information is accurate and familiarize themselves with the new districts.

Voters who receive a card for a deceased family member are required to send a copy of the obituary or death certificate to the Registrar of Voters' office to have their name removed.

Voters who receive a card for a family member who has moved out of the parish are asked to mark the card “No longer at this address – Return to Sender” and place the card back into the mail.

If residents have any questions about the new cards and districts, call the Registrar of Voters office at 225-389-3940.