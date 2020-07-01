East Baton Rouge offering rent, mortgage assistance

BATON ROUGE - The city-parish government announced residents can apply for rent, mortgage and utility assistance amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, residents can apply for help online or by calling (225)427-8822. The money is being provided by the Office of Social Services through a grant program.

Anyone looking to take advantage will need the following.

-A valid picture of identification for the head of the household

-Social Security cards for every household member

-Proof of income for every household member. Household reporting zero income must provide additional documentation.

-A late rent or mortgage letter / Eviction notice

-Proof of all the household expenses

-Proof of a hardship

You can set up an appointment with the Office of Social Services here.