East Baton Rouge Mayor to address public with COVID update Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Leading U.S. health experts continue to advise the public to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if at all possible, as cases of novel coronavirus are once again on the rise.

Locally, officials are issuing similar warnings and working to keep citizens updated.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and community healthcare providers will address the public Tuesday with an update on EBR's battle against novel coronavirus.

The update will cover statistics related to vaccinations, hospitalizations, and the Delta variant.

Mayor Broome's news conference will take place 10 a.m. from the Mall of Louisiana (6401 Bluebonnet Boulevard) vaccination site.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, a total of 42,921 individuals have battled the virus since the pandemic began and roughly 853 people have lost their lives as a result of COVID-19 complications, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.