Early voting starts Saturday for the April 27 municipal general election

BATON ROUGE — Early voting opens Saturday for the April 27 municipal general election. There are no statewide races or issues on this month's ballot, and not even a parishwide race in East Baton Rouge.

Ascension Parish voters will consider giving the school district permission to borrow $110 million for capital projects; the money would be repaid over the next 20 years.

On the west side, voters in Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes are being asked to OK a quarter-cent sales tax to benefit the district attorney's office. It would raise $8.27 million a year to start.

Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa are among Florida Parishes considering a property tax renewal for their local juvenile justice system. The $11.7 million annual intake would run the operation and expand into rehabilitation programs for youths.

Voters in Central will consider a 10-year property tax extension worth $7.1 million. Proceeds are dedicated to school operations. Mayfair residents are voting on a crime prevention fee and Baker has an election for a council member.

Other parishes in the Baton Rouge region have fire protection and drainage system taxes on the ballot — many of them are renewals.

For more information, see the GeauxVote app on iPhones and Androids, or visit the secretary of state's website.