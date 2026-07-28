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Early Steps Learning Center in Zachary celebrates 5-year milestone and facility upgrades
ZACHARY — The Early Steps Learning Center is marking five years in the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony for new upgrades to its facility.
School leaders say they are grateful for the support from the community.
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There was a big turnout for the ribbon cutting.
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