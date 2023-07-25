Early-morning fire at BR grocer determined to be arson

BATON ROUGE - A fire that started at a grocery store warehouse on Airline Highway was determined to be an arson.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to the Shoppers Value on Airline Highway around 2 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The BRFD later said the flames were contained to several pallets of paper towels and the rest of the building sustained smoke damage.

After further investigation, it was determined that the cause was arson. In the wake of the fire, officials are trying to find what can be salvaged from the smoke and water damage.

Anyone with any details is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 389-2050.