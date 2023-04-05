Drug dealer accused of being connected to fatal overdose arrested

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man identified as a possible source of drugs for a fatal overdose in December 2022.

Deputies arrested Reginald Banks, 30, after a month-long investigation that included making controlled purchases of fentanyl from Banks that were recorded. Narcotics agents also identified two locations used for distribution: Banks' and Banks' sister's homes.

Banks and his sister Michelle were both taken into custody Tuesday. They face several drug-related charges, including operation of a clandestine lab and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said Banks is accused of being the supplier for a drug overdose that happened in December 2022 that was investigated by the EBRSO Homicide Unit, but the identity of the victim was not made clear.