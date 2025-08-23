Drone video shows aftermath of Smitty's Supply in Roseland after explosions continued through night

ROSELAND — Explosions through the nighttime hours prolonged an environmental emergency at a Tangipahoa Parish oils and lubricants company. An evacuation order for a community of about 1,000 people remained in place as Saturday dawned.

After an explosion at midday Friday, flames surrounded dozens of oil and chemical tanks at Smitty's Supply in the Arcola community on the north side of Roseland. An oily residue settled on virtually everything downwind of the plant site at the intersection of U.S. 51 and La. 10.

"It scared the hell out of me," resident Ida Oden said. "If you'd seen it, you would've thought it was the end of the world."

Local law enforcement officials provided no updates through the night, but residents reported through social media that they continued to hear explosions well after nightfall. Emergency response teams pulled back Friday afternoon to ensure their safety, with little they could do to fight fires from an untold millions of gallons of flammable goods.

No one was injured in the explosion and resulting fire, local agencies said. The cause of the fire wasn't known, and there was no manifest yet listing what was ablaze. State environmental teams monitored air quality.

Residents within a mile of the plant were told to get out. Others in the area were advised to stay inside.

"Air monitoring conducted off-site but within this evacuation zone has not indicated any health concerns at this time, and conditions will continue to be closely monitored throughout the event," State Police said.

As was obvious from drone videos capturing the fire, the facility suffered major damage. The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a no-fly zone in the immediate area. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also would aid in the response and recovery.

Smitty's, founded in 1969, deals primarily in oils and lubricants but also manufactures brake fluid, power steering fluid and antifreeze, according to its website. The company's online profile says it has bulk storage tanks on site capable of holding 8.7 million gallons of material and is serviced by three railroad spurs.

According to its website, Smitty's has more than 450 employees. It also has facilities in Hammond, Indiana; Jasper, Texas; and Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Smitty's was founded in 1969 by Ray and George Ann Smith and was sold in 2000 to their four sons.

Other responders included the National Weather Service, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The FAA flight restrictions covered an area within three nautical miles of the plant, up to 5,000 feet.