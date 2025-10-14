60°
Drone pressure washing company cleaning I-10 sound walls

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish and the State Department of Transportation have hired a drone pressure washing company to clean the sound walls lining Interstate 10. 

According to the City-Parish, the project will happen overnight and lanes may be closed to accommodate work crews. 

DOTD approval is still needed for work for I-10 and Acadian Thruway. 

