Drone pressure washing company cleaning I-10 sound walls
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish and the State Department of Transportation have hired a drone pressure washing company to clean the sound walls lining Interstate 10.
According to the City-Parish, the project will happen overnight and lanes may be closed to accommodate work crews.
DOTD approval is still needed for work for I-10 and Acadian Thruway.
