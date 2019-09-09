93°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver ticketed for crashing into school bus on Jefferson Hwy.
BATON ROUGE - A driver was cited after colliding with a school bus Monday morning.
The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on Jefferson Highway at Tiger Bend.
School bus crash: Jefferson Hwy & Tiger Bend Rd— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 9, 2019
It's unclear how many children were on the bus at the time. According to Louisiana State Police, minor injuries were reported.
The driver of the other vehicle was ticketed for failure to yield.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash on Jefferson Hwy.
-
Firefighters called to Monday fire on Blair Lane
-
Crews called to morning house fire on Blair Lane
-
La. Little League winners surprised with Popeyes chicken sandwiches, personalized bats
-
Audit reveals improper billing withing Medicaid Behavioral Health program