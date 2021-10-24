81°
Driver killed in single vehicle crash in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE - State Police are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 10, west of Hwy 73 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Brandon Chapman.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Chapman was traveling west on Interstate 10 in a 2018 Honda Accord. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda exited the roadway to the left and struck a tree bordering the roadway.
Chapman was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.
He was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Chapman for analysis.
