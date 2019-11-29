Driver beaten up after running over child

BATON ROUGE - The driver of a vehicle who hit a child Thursday was beaten up by onlookers.

A child was hit and rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition after the collision on Villa Ashley Drive in the Melrose East area after 2 o'clock Thursday. After the crash, the driver was attacked, authorities told WBRZ.

Police said the father of the child attacked the driver of a Baton Rouge Water Company truck that struck the toddler. The father was detained while investigators work to find out how the incident occurred.

Witnesses told WBRZ the girl's condition was improving. They said the victim does not live at the location the crash happened, but was visiting her grandmother's house, was playing, and ran into the street.

There was no immediate information available about the condition of the driver or potential charges.

