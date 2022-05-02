Driver arrested after ramming 2 EBRSO units head-on

BATON ROUGE - A driver was arrested early Sunday morning after ramming into two EBRSO units and taking out a mailbox at the end of a lengthy police chase.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies saw two Mustangs about to race near the area where reckless drivers did donuts after the Garth Brooks concert.

Deputies said one of the drivers drove away when they saw the police unit roll up, and the other began to drive erratically. Deputies said the driver, identified as 22-year-old Dazjuan Varnado, ran through a red light and raced down Perkins road at 80 mph, crossing the center line three times.

According to the arrest report, Varnado sped past the State Police office on Highland and then did a U-turn at the entrance of the Country Club of Louisiana before turning around and crashing into the front of a EBRSO unit.

Deputies said Varnado left the accident scene and raced back towards Highland Road, where he hit another EBRSO unit head-on.

Varnado kept going and ran into a mailbox at Yoga Studios on Highlandia Drive before his car stopped due to damage from the three crashes.

Deputies said when Varnado's car stopped he kept trying to evade arrest and was tazed. Deputies reportedly found a blunt in the cupholder of his car.

A deputy in the second car had to be taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Varnado was charges with reckless operation, disobeying a red light, aggravated battery, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and three counts of hit and run.