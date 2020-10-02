Drive-thru food distribution for Sherwood Forest, Broadmoor residents set for Friday

BATON ROUGE - A drive-thru food distribution event for residents of the Sherwood Forest and Broadmoor neighborhoods is scheduled to take place Friday.

Families in need will be provided with one box of food in addition to assistance with voter registration.

All guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the event.

The distribution will take place in the parking lot of 11321 Florida Boulevard from 9 a.m. until noon, or until volunteers run out of food.

Friday's giveaway is sponsored by The United Cajun Navy, Rosebuds Inc., and Christopher Dassau.