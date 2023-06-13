Latest Weather Blog
DOTD releases new list of statewide projects
BATON ROUGE - The State Department of Transportation spent about $220 million in June on major road projects, including a major rehabilitation project that will soon begin on I-10 in Shreveport.
In the capitol and surrounding areas, DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett says drivers will soon reap the benefits of scheduled overlay projects on LA-64, LA-78 and LA-16. If it weren't for inflation, the public would see even more work.
"It varies from project to project. We're still getting projects done and out there, but if it wasn't for inflation and if we had more money, then we would do more projects," Mallett said.
The DOTD bid list also includes plans to upgrade lighting at the I-12 at US 51B interchange to more energy-efficient bulbs.
It is still early on, so a timeline on these projects and lane closures have not been determined. Stick with WBRZ Team 2 Traffic for the latest updates.
