DOTD beginning survey work along Dalrymple Drive for I-10 widening

BATON ROUGE - You may have seen signs of construction along I-10 in the last few weeks. Construction crews have staged equipment in strategic areas for stage one of the I-10 widening project.

This phase of work typically involves vibrational studies, drilling for test shafts and general preparations. DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett says this is nothing out of the ordinary for a project of this scope.

"Right now we're drilling test shafts and doing vibrational monitoring, it's additional survey work to help with the design so when we get to the construction phase we have a much better plan on how to move forward," Mallett said.

In the middle of the City Park Lakes, stakes are lined up along the bridge to lay out the path for utility relocations and duct work. On Dalrymple, similar stakes in the ground mark where DOTD will store their equipment.

A large patch of dirt can be seen as drivers are passing Dalrymple Drive on I-10 West. Mallett says, crews are drilling test shafts which will be used to determine the load size that the roadway will be able to handle when the interstate is temporarily widened on one side from Acadian to I-110.

This work is expected to last until the beginning of 2024.