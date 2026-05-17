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DOTD announces nightly lane closures as part of the I-10 Widening Project

1 hour 17 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, May 17 2026 May 17, 2026 May 17, 2026 4:59 PM May 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — DOTD announced that several lane closures will be taking place between May 18 and May 21 along I-10 as part of the I-10 Widening Project.

The closures are necessary for the project and will affect drivers traveling at night. DOTD advised that construction is contingent on weather conditions and is subject to change. 

The following lanes are scheduled to be temporarily closed:

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- I-10 Eastbound to I-110 Northbound Ramp from Monday to Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 Eastbound South 10th Street On-Ramp from Tuesday to Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 Eastbound Terrace Avenue Off-Ramp from Tuesday to Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-110 Southbound from South 10th Street to Terrace Avenue from Tuesday to Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 Eastbound from Dalrymple Dr. to Perkins Road from Wednesday to Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. 
- I-10 Westbound from Perkins Road to Dalrymple Drive from Wednesday to Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. 
- I-10 Westbound Perkins Road On-Ramp from Wednesday to Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For a full list of closures, click here.  

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