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DOTD announced week-long intermittent closure of La. 1 off-ramp along U.S. 190 westbound

2 hours 11 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2026 Jul 17, 2026 July 17, 2026 1:21 PM July 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

PORT ALLEN — The Louisiana Department of Transportation announced Friday that the La. 1 off-ramp on U.S. 190 westbound will be intermittently closed as crews work on the ramp.

The ramp just past the Mississippi River Bridge will see intermittent closures from July 24 through July 31. The closures will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," DOTD added.

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