Donaldsonville marks 31 years of Juneteenth celebrations this weekend

DONALDSONVILLE - The City of Donaldsonville is marking 31 years of its Juneteenth celebration with a three-day series of events this weekend.

Everything kicked off on Wednesday with an author talk hosted in partnership with the Ascension Parish Library. Angela A. Allen Bell, author of "Under Indictment: Race, Juries & Justice in Louisiana," and Kim Jones, author of "Nouveaux Renaissance," both shared their works with the community.

On Friday, the committee is partnering with BASF and the Greater Baton Rouge Area Food Bank to host a food distribution for Donaldsonville residents. They will provide protein and a healthy food box to the community.

The main event takes place Saturday with the 31st Annual Juneteenth Music Festival. Attendees are welcome to bring family, chairs, blankets and umbrellas for a full day that includes five South Louisiana bands, food, shopping and more than 30 vendors; and it's all happening rain or shine.

The music festival lineup begins at 11 a.m. with a prayer, followed by Wanda August at 11:15 a.m., George Bell and Friends at 12:30 p.m., Justin Garner at 2 p.m., Red Tape Musiq at 3:30 p.m., Michael Foster Project at 5 p.m. and Royal Essence at 6:30 p.m.

Tamiko Francis Garrison, daughter of the festival's founders and chair for the last 15 years, reflected on the meaning behind the celebration.

"We have to continue to remind ourselves that Freedom is not Free. It comes at a cost and some give something they can only give once — their lives," Garrison said. "We must remember during Juneteenth the folded flags handed to grieving families in the fight for freedom and that in the sacred grounds of this nation rest men and women who paid the full price for freedom. We must never forget."