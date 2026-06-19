Donaldsonville keeps Black History alive on, beyond Juneteenth

DONALDSONVILLE — The annual Juneteenth festival in Donaldsonville has brought the community together for more than three decades, carrying forward a tradition rooted in African American history and family legacy.

The festival brings people together through music and fellowship, but local leaders say it also serves as a moment to reflect on history, particularly on Friday, June 19, Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of the last slaves in the United States in Texas in 1865.

Darryl Hambrick, with the River Road African American Museum, works to keep that history preserved year-round.

"I consider myself the ultimate preservationist. I do it in death and I do it here in life in preserving these buildings and the history," Hambrick said.

Through exhibits and artifacts, the museum highlights the stories, achievements and experiences of African Americans throughout the River Parishes, including those with deep roots in Donaldsonville.

Local leaders in Donaldsonville hope celebrations like these continue to connect future generations with the history that came before them.