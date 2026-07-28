Donaldsonville cuts ribbon on new recreation space off Church Street

DONALDSONVILLE — City leaders in Donaldsonville cut the ribbon on a new recreation space at the South Louisiana Fairgrounds off Church Street.

The space includes a multipurpose field and an airnasium, which is a covered, open air gym.

Mayor Leroy J. Sullivan said the new facilities give residents easy access to recreational space.

"It's great to have this nice airnasium for people to come and play," Sullivan said. "The multi-purpose field serves as a great access to the residences of the city of Donaldsonville and the west bank of Ascension Parish."

City leaders say the new space can be used for a wide variety of community and sporting events.