Donaldsonville community honors Martin Luther King Jr. through service at River Road Museum

DONALDSONVILLE - The River Road African American Museum hosted its annual MLK Day of Service, bringing together volunteers for a day of hands-on work and reflection in honor of Dr. King’s legacy.

The museum invited residents, families, students, and community groups to help clean and beautify the museum and surrounding grounds.

“The day was a day of giving back by giving service,” Carlis Lawrence with the museum said.

Participants worked on a variety of projects throughout the day, including clearing trash and cleaning buildings connected to the museum.

“They cleaned out the buildings that were connected to this main location, and it was an enjoyable day,” Lawrence said.

This year’s event saw one of the largest turnouts yet, with around 100 people coming together to serve.

Beyond the cleanup efforts, the event also created opportunities for unity and remembrance, highlighting Dr. King’s message of togetherness across generations.

“Actually, we had a group of kids that led the Pledge of Allegiance. That was pretty powerful, because it wasn't designated to just one group of people,” Lawrence added.

The River Road African American Museum says it hopes the growing participation will continue to inspire service and strengthen community ties for years to come.