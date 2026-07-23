Dog rescued from burning duplex off Coursey Boulevard has died, St. George Fire spokesperson says

BATON ROUGE — A dog rescued from a duplex that caught fire off Coursey Boulevard earlier this week has died, a St. George Fire Department spokesperson told WBRZ on Thursday.

According to St. George Fire officials, crews responded to the fire along Weiner Creek Drive around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The blaze produced a large plume of black smoke, with the fire appearing to severely damage a garage attached to the building.

Within 30 minutes, the fire was under control.

Neighbor Raymond Emilien, who has lived in the area for 10 years, told WBRZ that he had never seen anything like it on his street, adding that he watched as firefighters carried the dog out on a stretcher.

"Our guys got him and he was alive. Amazing neighbors drove him to Sherwood South ER Vet and they were also amazing," St. George Fire spokeswoman Meg Kling told WBRZ on Thursday. "But he was too far gone."

Fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.