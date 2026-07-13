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Documentary episode centered on Tangipahoa Parish jail set to air July 20

2 hours 58 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 6:32 PM July 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — A documentary series filmed inside the Tangipahoa Parish Jail is set to air on the Discovery Channel.

"120 Hours: Behind Bars" documents America's toughest jails over a five-day period. The production crew came to Amite at the end of April.

The episode featuring Tangipahoa Parish will air Monday, July 20 at 8 p.m. Season 2 of the series starts Monday.

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