Doctor explains warning signs you could be experiencing a heat health emergency

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Clinic doctor reminds you to protect your health during extreme heat this summer.

Family medicine doctor Neha Vyas with the Cleveland Clinic says the sun causes dehydration and forces the body to work harder overall.

"The sun causes us to be more dehydrated and when we are dehydrated, our body uses more energy," Vyas said. "It's also true that when we're out in the sun, our body has to work harder. Our metabolism works more."

Extra effort the body puts in to stay cool is the main reason people feel sluggish in the heat. Sunburn can also drain energy since the body needs to work harder to repair damaged skin.

Doctors recommend wearing sunscreen, taking breaks especially during midday when the sun is strongest, drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol because it can make dehydration and fatigue worse.

Vyas said there are warning signs that go beyond normal tiredness.

"The warning signs that you're getting too much sun exposure are dizziness, fatigue, nausea and in rare cases, it can proceed to confusion and even seizures," Vyas said.

Anyone experiencing those symptoms should seek medical care immediately.