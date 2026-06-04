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DOC confirms death of 33-year-old Angola inmate
ANGOLA — An inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary has died, the Department of Corrections said Thursday.
According to the DOC, Patrick Jones, 33, died at the prison on Tuesday.
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His cause of death had not yet been determined as investigators await autopsy results.
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