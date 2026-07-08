Development group buys vacant Brew-Bacher's Grill on Government Street more than 5 years after fire

BATON ROUGE — The former Government Street home of Brew-Bacher's Grill has been purchased by a Baton Rouge-based development firm for $650,000.

According to court records, the sale to Grand Development Group, a development firm tied to Grand Construction, was completed on July 2.

The purchase included four parcels of land and all buildings at 5580 Government Street, which sits between Franklin and Concordia streets.

Brew-Bacher's Grill closed after the burger restaurant caught fire during the early hours of March 4, 2021. Since the kitchen fire, it's sat boarded up with a sign saying "fire; closed temporarily."