Deputies suspend search for Mississippi inmate after reported sighting near Point Coupee

LOTTIE - Deputies from Pointe Coupee and Iberville parishes are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody in Meridian.

According to WTOK, 28-year-old Ryan Young and another inmate escaped law enforcement custody in Meridian on Wednesday. Reporters said the two were being transported for a court appearance. One was recaptured.

On Saturday, law enforcement spotted Young, who led deputies on a chase that ended in a wreck. Deputies searched for hours near Lottie but stopped around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies blocked off Valverda Road in Maringouin near the Pointe Coupee and Iberville parish line. After nearly three hours of searching, Young was not found.

As of 6:35 PM, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office says they suspended the search.

Anyone with information about Young's whereabouts should call 911.

WTOK reported that Young was serving 40 years for burglary and theft. He was sentenced in 2015 and had a tentative release date of October 2051.