Deputies suspend search for escaped prisoner early Sunday morning

UPDATE - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office suspended the search early Sunday morning.

Young is no longer believed to be in the area.

Anyone with information on Young's whereabouts is urged to contact the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 638-5400.

LOTTIE - Deputies from Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes are searching in Lottie for an inmate who escaped from custody in Meridian.

According to WTOK, 28-year-old Ryan Young and another inmate escaped law enforcement custody in Meridian on Wednesday. Reporters said the two were being transported for a court appearance. One was recaptured.

On Saturday, law enforcement spotted Young, who led deputies on a chase that ended in a wreck. As of 11 p.m., deputies are searching for the escapee in Lottie.

WTOK reported that Young was serving 40 years for burglary and theft. He was sentenced in 2015 and had a tentative release date of October 2051.