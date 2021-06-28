Deputies seize $15K, heroin and stolen gun from alleged drug dealer's home

HOUMA - Deputies arrested an alleged drug dealer after finding a trove of illegal drugs in his home.

Terrebonne Sherrif's Office arrested 29-year-old Joshua Picou on June 24 at his home in Cambridge Circle after deputies executed a search warrant and found copious amounts of drugs.

Deputies recovered 10 ounces of suspected heroin, 17 grams of marijuana, 11.3 grams of cocaine, 37 grams of crack cocaine, $14,948 in cash, two handguns, Xanax, hydrocodone, amphetamine, alprazolam and oxycodone pills. The sheriff's office said one of the guns found was previously reported stolen.

Picou was charged with multiple counts of possession and distribution of illegal narcotics. He was also charged with carrying a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.