89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for woman accused of stealing several Stanley cups from multiple parishes

1 hour 22 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2024 Jul 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 9:41 AM July 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

COVINGTON - Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman who has been reportedly stealing Stanley cups from across parishes. 

While the sheriff's office did not specify when or where these thefts happened, pictures of the woman were shared on social media with a request for help in identification. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to contact the STPSO at (985) 898-2338.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days