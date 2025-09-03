Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for suspects in Natalbany drive-by shooting
NATALBANY — Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for multiple people connected to a drive-by shooting in Natalbany.
Deputies said that two men were pulling into a home's driveway on Dead End Street off La. 1064 on Aug. 26 when dozens of shots were fired in their direction around 7 p.m.
No one was hurt, but the home and vehicle were struck.
Deputies added that they determined the shots were fired from a blue, 4-door Volvo bearing Mississippi license plate “PRH 1763." The Volvo was also seen in a nearby gas station's surveillance video just before the shooting.
Deputies said a person of interest was also photographed wearing a blue T-shirt with a white unidentified logo on the left chest while leaving the rear driver's side of the car.
Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about who the suspects are or the vehicle’s whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2088.
