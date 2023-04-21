Deputies searching for man accused of stealing $6,000 in cigarettes

GEISMAR - Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a large amount of cigarettes from a gas station on Highway 73.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office did not specify when the theft occurred, but say a man was seen on security cameras stealing approximately $6,000 in cigarette cartons from a gas station along Highway 73.

The man was then seen leaving in what appeared to be a gray Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APSO at (225) 621-4636.