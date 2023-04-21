65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies searching for man accused of stealing $6,000 in cigarettes

Friday, April 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GEISMAR - Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a large amount of cigarettes from a gas station on Highway 73. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office did not specify when the theft occurred, but say a man was seen on security cameras stealing approximately $6,000 in cigarette cartons from a gas station along Highway 73. 

The man was then seen leaving in what appeared to be a gray Honda Accord. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APSO at (225) 621-4636.

