90°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for man accused of selling marijuana gummies to teenagers
HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a man accused of selling marijuana gummies to teenagers.
Deputies say 24-year-old Damontay Watkins provided marijuana gummies to three teenagers, which led to one of them being hospitalized from the effects. Watkins also has three outstanding warrants from 2023.
If you know where Watkins is, please contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2088. You can also provide an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
What was found in Smitty's plume?
-
First meeting held to discuss building of memorial for French Quarter terrorist...
-
Small Business Administration offering relief for La. small businesses affected by Smitty's...
-
11 Baton Rouge restaurants participating in Joe Burrow Foundation's Dine For 9...
-
Bogalusa man killed, three others hurt in Livingston Parish crash Monday night