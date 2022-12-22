55°
Deputies searching for 3 runaway girls last seen in Denham Springs overnight

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes overnight.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.

Carrier was last seen wearing a black hoodie. Barker was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with pink shorts and Adidas slides, and Hughes was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they don't suspect foul play, but they hope to locate the girls before the upcoming freezing temperatures.

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 686-2241.

