Deputies respond to shooting, arrest convicted felon with reportedly stolen gun

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after responding to a shooting near Mission Drive Saturday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the 3100 block of Mission Drive around 1:15 p.m. While on scene, officers learned of a subject seen entering a nearby apartment with a rifle. Officers made contact with the person and searched the apartment.

Police arrested Kristopher Hills, 29, after locating a Bear Creek Arsenal .223 AR pistol that was reported stolen through BRPD, a Glock 23 equipped with a machine gun conversion “switch”, a Taurus G3 pistol, a FN Herschel Five-Seven 5.7 x 28 pistol, 116 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Hill was arrested on four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, handling of machine guns, possession of a firearm with CDS, and possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs. Hills also is a convicted felon, according to BRPD.