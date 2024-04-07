Latest Weather Blog
Deputies respond to shooting, arrest convicted felon with reportedly stolen gun
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after responding to a shooting near Mission Drive Saturday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the 3100 block of Mission Drive around 1:15 p.m. While on scene, officers learned of a subject seen entering a nearby apartment with a rifle. Officers made contact with the person and searched the apartment.
Police arrested Kristopher Hills, 29, after locating a Bear Creek Arsenal .223 AR pistol that was reported stolen through BRPD, a Glock 23 equipped with a machine gun conversion “switch”, a Taurus G3 pistol, a FN Herschel Five-Seven 5.7 x 28 pistol, 116 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Trending News
Hill was arrested on four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, handling of machine guns, possession of a firearm with CDS, and possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs. Hills also is a convicted felon, according to BRPD.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local celebrities participate in boxing match for St. Jude's Children Hospital
-
American Heart Association raises $550,000 in Capital Area Heart Walk
-
Immigration court headed to Baton Rouge
-
OLOL discusses new security measures to be implemented after woman allegedly attempted...
-
Travis Scott launches clothing line at LSU bookstore