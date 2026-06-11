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Deputies: Napoleonville man arrested for sexual battery of handicapped resident at assisted living facility

2 hours 35 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 9:14 AM June 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Napoleonville man on sexual battery charges. 

On June 1, deputies responded to an assisted living facility in reference to a possible sexual battery on one of the handicaped residents that happened the day prior. 

Deputies later identified 55-year-old Gerald Myles as the suspect in the investigation, arresting him on sexual battery -  forcible fondling charges on June 2. 

He was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on a $20,000 bond and remains behind bars as of Thursday.

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