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Deputies: Napoleonville man arrested for sexual battery of handicapped resident at assisted living facility
NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Napoleonville man on sexual battery charges.
On June 1, deputies responded to an assisted living facility in reference to a possible sexual battery on one of the handicaped residents that happened the day prior.
Deputies later identified 55-year-old Gerald Myles as the suspect in the investigation, arresting him on sexual battery - forcible fondling charges on June 2.
He was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on a $20,000 bond and remains behind bars as of Thursday.
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