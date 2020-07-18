Deputies: Man wanted for pawning $25,000 worth of stolen tools

GONZALES - A man from Baton Rouge is accused of pawning $25,000 worth of stolen tools, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Deputies said in a news release Tuesday.

Ryan Redinger is wanted on 13 counts of burglary and theft. Detectives believe he used an access code to get into his boss' storage unit 13 times to steal the items inside. Some of the property was located at pawn shops in Baton Rouge, deputies said.

Pawn shop records indicated Redinger was the seller.

Deputies have been unable to locate Redinger and believe he may have left the area.

