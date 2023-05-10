80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies make arrest after woman finds tracking device under her car

Wednesday, May 10 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly placing a tracking device on the underside of a woman's car. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call in which a woman stated there was an "unknown object" on the underside of the rear-passenger side of her car. She removed the object, which deputies determined to be a Spytec GPS tracking device. 

A product page for the device describes it as a "wireless battery-powered tracker that can be placed virtually anywhere." 

Investigators were able to trace the purchase of the tracker back to Austin Henrikson, 29, using his credit card and the phone number associated with the device. 

Henrikson was arrested Tuesday and booked for the prohibited usage of a tracking device. His bond has not yet been set. 

