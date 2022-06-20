89°
Deputies looking for woman who stole lawnmower out of front yard in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for a woman who stopped in front of a home and stole a lawnmower out of a front yard.
According to Livingston Parish deputies, the homeowner caught the theft on surveillance footage. Deputies said the video shows a black sedan pulling up to the front of the house, a woman getting out, loading the lawnmower in the car then driving away.
No license plate number was obtained in the video. If anyone has information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts of the missing lawnmower, please call (225) 686-2241.
