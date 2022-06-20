89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for woman who stole lawnmower out of front yard in Denham Springs

3 hours 52 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, June 20 2022 Jun 20, 2022 June 20, 2022 4:13 PM June 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for a woman who stopped in front of a home and stole a lawnmower out of a front yard. 

According to Livingston Parish deputies, the homeowner caught the theft on surveillance footage. Deputies said the video shows a black sedan pulling up to the front of the house, a woman getting out, loading the lawnmower in the car then driving away. 

Trending News

No license plate number was obtained in the video. If anyone has information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts of the missing lawnmower, please call (225) 686-2241. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days